Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Girl Gang-raped by Four Men, Thrown at a Secluded Spot in UP's Firozabad

The accused told the victim that her brother had met with an accident and asked her to accompany them in their car.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Girl Gang-raped by Four Men, Thrown at a Secluded Spot in UP's Firozabad
Representative image.

Firozabad: A 20-year-old girl was gangraped by four men and thrown at a secluded spot in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, hailing from neighbouring Agra, was on her way to a coaching centre situated under the Hari Parvat police station area.

The accused told the victim that her brother had met with an accident and asked her to accompany them in their car. They then took her to Atamadpur where she was gangraped, SP, City Prabal Pratap Singh said.

They later threw her at a secluded spot near Galib village under the Pachokhara police station area and fled, police said, adding that on regaining consciousness the victim approached the police.

Recounting her ordeal, she said three out of the four accused were known to her. The SP said the victim's parents have been informed and she has been sent for medical examination.

An FIR is being registered and further investigations are on, the SP added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com