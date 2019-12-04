Girl Gang-raped by Four Men, Thrown at a Secluded Spot in UP's Firozabad
The accused told the victim that her brother had met with an accident and asked her to accompany them in their car.
Representative image.
Firozabad: A 20-year-old girl was gangraped by four men and thrown at a secluded spot in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Wednesday.
The girl, hailing from neighbouring Agra, was on her way to a coaching centre situated under the Hari Parvat police station area.
The accused told the victim that her brother had met with an accident and asked her to accompany them in their car. They then took her to Atamadpur where she was gangraped, SP, City Prabal Pratap Singh said.
They later threw her at a secluded spot near Galib village under the Pachokhara police station area and fled, police said, adding that on regaining consciousness the victim approached the police.
Recounting her ordeal, she said three out of the four accused were known to her. The SP said the victim's parents have been informed and she has been sent for medical examination.
An FIR is being registered and further investigations are on, the SP added.
