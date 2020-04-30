Girl Gang Raped by Seven in MP Village Amid Lockdown, Accused Includes Minor

Bhopal: Despite stringent COVID-19 lockdown prohibitions in place, seven men allegedly gang raped a girl in Betul village of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The police are ascertaining if the survivor was a minor. Following an investigation, cops arrested five accused and a search to nab the other two is underway. One of the seven accused in the case is a minor, said police.

The incident took place when the girl travelling with her brother on a bike and near Ghodadongri Tehsil local men stopped them. As the girl's brother objected to the act, the accused beat him up and threw him in a well nearby. The men then took turns to rape the girl and fled from the scene.

Somehow, the girl reached her home and narrated the ordeal to the family who rushed to the spot and saved their son.

The family informed the police and five accused were nabbed while a manhunt has been launched to nab the rest two, Betul Superintendent of Police DS Bhadauria said.

The siblings have sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident comes days after when a six-year-old girl was raped in Damoh district, where the accused tried to damage the girl’s eyes. The accused was arrested and the minor is undergoing treatment.

