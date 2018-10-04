GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bengal Girl Gang-raped, Tortured by Boyfriend and His Friends, Dumped Near a River in Jamshedpur

The girl had allegedly come to Jamshedpur two days ago with her boyfriend, who along with his friends, raped her and dumped her near a riverbank.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengal Girl Gang-raped, Tortured by Boyfriend and His Friends, Dumped Near a River in Jamshedpur
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: A girl from West Bengal’s Howrah was gang-raped, tortured and beaten up and thrown at an isolated area in Jamshedpur on Wednesday night. She was admitted to MGM hospital in critical condition.

The victim, in a statement to the police, has accused her boyfriend and his associates of raping her.

It was reported that the girl had come to Jamshedpur two days ago with her boyfriend, who along with some of his friends, raped her and dumped her near a riverbank.

She was spotted by some locals who informed the police. Her face has several injury marks and her condition is said to be critical, the police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...