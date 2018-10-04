English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal Girl Gang-raped, Tortured by Boyfriend and His Friends, Dumped Near a River in Jamshedpur
The girl had allegedly come to Jamshedpur two days ago with her boyfriend, who along with his friends, raped her and dumped her near a riverbank.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: A girl from West Bengal’s Howrah was gang-raped, tortured and beaten up and thrown at an isolated area in Jamshedpur on Wednesday night. She was admitted to MGM hospital in critical condition.
The victim, in a statement to the police, has accused her boyfriend and his associates of raping her.
It was reported that the girl had come to Jamshedpur two days ago with her boyfriend, who along with some of his friends, raped her and dumped her near a riverbank.
She was spotted by some locals who informed the police. Her face has several injury marks and her condition is said to be critical, the police said.
