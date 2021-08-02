Girl Jumps To Death From 11th Floor of Building in Maharashtra’s Nanded

A Class 12 student reportedly jumped to her death from the 11th floor of a residential building in Nanded city of Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Sinhagad Road in Nanded around 9 am on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Shreeya Gunesh Purandare, police said. Based on the preliminary investigation, police said that the science student was facing difficulty in her studies and took this extreme step due to academic pressure. On multiple occasions, she had told her mother about the difficulties she was facing in her studies.

The relatives and family members were shocked after the incident. She was a national-level horse rider and scored 95 percent in her Class 10 examination.

Senior police Inspector Sadashiv Shelar, in charge of Haveli police station, said that in the preliminary probe it has been found that this is a case of death by suicide. The police official said that the deceased has informed her mother that she had been depressed for the last few days as she was not able to cope with her online studies. Shreeya used to live on the first floor of her home.

Shelar said on the day of the incident, her parents and her younger brother were at home. In the CCTV footage of the building, it can be seen that Shreeya left her house around 9 am and took the elevator to the 11th floor. She jumped to the ground from the 11th floor and died. Further investigation in the case is underway.

According to media reports, a resident of the same building who lives on the first floor was doing exercise on the balcony of his flat on Sunday morning. Suddenly, he heard a loud sound and looked for its source. He saw someone fall on the ground.

The security guards and other residents of the building came to the spot after he raised an alarm. They rushed the injured girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries.

