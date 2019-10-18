Girl Killed after Alleged Rape in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Three Arrested
The teenager's mother alleged that her daughter was raped and strangled to death by Kundan Kumar who kept her body in a sack on the roof of the house. The police have recovered the body.
Representative image.
Patna: A teenager was strangled to death after being allegedly raped in a Bihar village. The police have arrested three people, including the main accused in the case.
"A woman went to a farm near her village to pick wood with her daughter on Thursday evening. Her daughter felt thirsty and went to a nearby hand pump to drink water. A young man in a nearby house saw her and forcibly pulled her into his house," police said.
The deceased's mother informed the police when her daughter didn't come back.
She alleged that her daughter was raped and strangled to death by Kundan Kumar who kept her body in a sack on the roof of the house. The police recovered the body.
Kamlesh Sharma, station in-charge of Bakhtiyarpur, told IANS on Friday that they were not sure if the girl was raped before being killed. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
