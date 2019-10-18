Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Girl Killed after Alleged Rape in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Three Arrested

The teenager's mother alleged that her daughter was raped and strangled to death by Kundan Kumar who kept her body in a sack on the roof of the house. The police have recovered the body.

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Girl Killed after Alleged Rape in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Three Arrested
Representative image.

Patna: A teenager was strangled to death after being allegedly raped in a Bihar village. The police have arrested three people, including the main accused in the case.

"A woman went to a farm near her village to pick wood with her daughter on Thursday evening. Her daughter felt thirsty and went to a nearby hand pump to drink water. A young man in a nearby house saw her and forcibly pulled her into his house," police said.

The deceased's mother informed the police when her daughter didn't come back.

She alleged that her daughter was raped and strangled to death by Kundan Kumar who kept her body in a sack on the roof of the house. The police recovered the body.

Kamlesh Sharma, station in-charge of Bakhtiyarpur, told IANS on Friday that they were not sure if the girl was raped before being killed. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram