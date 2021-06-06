india

Girl Killed as Stone Splinters Hit Her During Dam Construction in Himachal
1-MIN READ

Girl Killed as Stone Splinters Hit Her During Dam Construction in Himachal

Representational image.

Representational image.

The girl died on the spot, an official said.

A 12-year-old girl was killed after being hit by stone splinters following a blast for the construction of a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Sunday, police said. The girl died on the spot, an official said.

"The splinters hit the minor during the blast for the construction of a dam in Rajgarh village under the jurisdiction of Padhana police station, killing her instantly," Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said. The minor's sister also suffered injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is being carried out into it, Singh added.

first published:June 06, 2021, 23:24 IST