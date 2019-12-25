Jharkhand result tally
Girl Kills Self after being Thrashed by Boyfriend's Brother at Her College in Maharashtra
Assistant Sub-inspector Rajesh Ghuge of Hingna police station said the girl (name not disclosed) was in a relationship with one Akash who lived in the same village. However, his family members were against the relationship.
Representative image.
Nagpur: A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her boyfriend's brother beat her up at her college at Hingna in the district on Tuesday, the police said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Akash's younger brother Prakash came to the her college, had a heated argument with her over the relationship and allegedly assaulted her in full public view.
The girl's mother rushed to the college and took her home. When her father learnt about the incident, he scolded her, asking her to focus on her studies.
Later the girl sneaked out of the house and jumped into a well in the village, ASI Ghuge said. Hingna police have registered a case of accidental death.
"A case of abetting suicide will be registered against the accused," the officer said.
