English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Girl Missing From Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Traced in Lucknow
As per records of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, the girl was among the four who had managed to flee while another three inmates had died.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Muzaffarpur: One of the four girls who reportedly escaped the Muzaffarpur shelter home, which is embroiled in a sex scandal, has been found in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, police sources said here on Saturday.
The girl was reportedly staying at a shelter home in the capital city of Lucknow, the sources said without elaborating. As per records of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, she was among the four who had managed to flee while another three inmates had died.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur, had earlier said the police were verifying the cases of all the seven girls. The sources said an FIR had been registered on the reported fleeing of the four girls.
Medical reports have confirmed sexual abuse of more than 30 girls formerly lodged at the shelter home, which has since been sealed. The case was handed over to the CBI last week.
The CBI sleuths investigating the shelter home case have obtained records pertaining to the shelter home from the social welfare department in Patna and are examining the documents, official sources said.
The team is likely to question some senior officials of the department if it comes across any act of "omission or commission", the sources said.
The Muzaffarpur shelter home incident had come to light in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. An FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department in June, which led to the arrest of 10 people.
Also Watch
The girl was reportedly staying at a shelter home in the capital city of Lucknow, the sources said without elaborating. As per records of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, she was among the four who had managed to flee while another three inmates had died.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur, had earlier said the police were verifying the cases of all the seven girls. The sources said an FIR had been registered on the reported fleeing of the four girls.
Medical reports have confirmed sexual abuse of more than 30 girls formerly lodged at the shelter home, which has since been sealed. The case was handed over to the CBI last week.
The CBI sleuths investigating the shelter home case have obtained records pertaining to the shelter home from the social welfare department in Patna and are examining the documents, official sources said.
The team is likely to question some senior officials of the department if it comes across any act of "omission or commission", the sources said.
The Muzaffarpur shelter home incident had come to light in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. An FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department in June, which led to the arrest of 10 people.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
- Brajesh Thakur
- Muzaffarpur Shelter Home
- Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case
- Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Survivors
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
- Brajesh Thakur
- Muzaffarpur Shelter Home
- Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case
- Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Survivors
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Madhu Chopra Finally Clears the Air on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Rumours
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...