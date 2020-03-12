Girl Raped and Strangulated in Mainpuri, Body Found in Bushes
The girl's father lodged an FIR against one Manoj with whom she was last seen, who has since been arrested, police said, adding that he has also confessed to the crime.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Mainpuri (UP): A girl was found dead with strangulation marks in a village under Dannahar police station limits, police said on Thursday.
The girl had gone missing since Monday and her body was spotted by locals in bushes on Tuesday morning, they said.
Its condition suggested that she had been strangled after being raped, police added.
The girl's father lodged an FIR against one Manoj with whom she was last seen, who has since been arrested, police said, adding that he has also confessed to the crime.
A post mortem is awaited and a probe is underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Dance To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Song 'Balam Pichkari' on Holi
- Taapsee Pannu Shares Saree-Clad Photo with a Brave Message, B-Town Lauds Her
- Ahmed Khan Calls Kangana Ranaut Female Baaghi, Says Will Work with Her if She Approves His Script
- Rishi Sunak's Budget Folder Magically 'Changing Colour' is Baffling the Internet
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launch at 12PM: Here’s How to Watch Live Stream