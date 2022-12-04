CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Girl Raped by Shopkeeper in UP's Shamli

PTI

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 07:40 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's family, when she reached the shop, the accused dragged her inside and raped her.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Saturday when she had gone to his shop to buy milk, police said.

The shopkeeper has been arrested, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, when she reached the shop, the accused dragged her inside and raped her.

When she did not return home, her family started looking for her and found her in the shop in a bad condition, the complaint stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Amardeep Maurya told reporters that a case has been registered in the matter and the accused has been arrested.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

first published:December 04, 2022, 07:40 IST
last updated:December 04, 2022, 07:40 IST