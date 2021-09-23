Girl Raped By Stepfather, Police Launch Hunt For Culprit

Jamshedpur, Sept 22 (PTI ) A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her step-father in the steel city here, a police officer said. On being informed, the police launched a hunt to apprehend the accused who is absconding, the officer said. A woman had approached the law enforcers on Tuesday to complain about her husband.

While she was complaining about her husband who used to beat her frequently, the victim, who was accompanying her mother, told the police about the alleged incident. The girl said that her stepfather had threatened her with dire consequences if she divulged the matter to anyone. Based on the statement of the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO act. The medical check-up of the girl was conducted in the MGM hospital on Wednesday, Officer-in-Charge of Sonari police station, Anjani Kumar said. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here