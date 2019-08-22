Take the pledge to vote

Girl Set Ablaze by Stalker in UP, Condition Critical, Say Police

The accused has been stalking the girl for quite some time. He also tried to misbehave with her a few days back, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Girl Set Ablaze by Stalker in UP, Condition Critical, Say Police
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Sitapur: A girl was allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district by a man who had been stalking her, police said Thursday.

The girl is currently in a critical condition undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, they said.

Golu has been stalking the girl of Hajipur village for quite some time. He had also tried to misbehave with her a few days back, Superintendent of Police LR Kumar said.

On Wednesday evening, when he found the girl alone at her home, he poured kerosene and set her on fire, the officer said.

She was taken to a local hospital from where she was referred to the medical facility in Lucknow because of her severe injuries.

The girl's family has alleged that they had tried to file a complaint against Golu in the past, but the local police station refused to accept it.

Kumar said any negligence found on part of the local police station will be dealt with strictly.

