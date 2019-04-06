Girl Students Complain of 'Misbehaviour' by Teacher in Tamil Nadu School After Awareness on Sexual Abuse

A 26-year-old teacher of a government school near here was arrested Wednesday on the charge of misbehaving with girl students, police said.The 'misbehaviour' by K Ramana Murthy came to light Wednesdaywhen the "SHE Teams" of the ciity Police conducted an awareness programme on child sexual abuse at the school and explained issues such as good and bad touch, a police release said.After completion of the awareness programme some of girl students approached to SHE Teams and disclosed their teacher had been misbehaving with them for the last two years.If they resisted him, he used to beat and harass them, they said adding because of fear they did not inform anyone so far.It was further alleged that the teacher during yoga and other school activities took pictures of the girl students, police said.Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Actwas registered against the accused teacher and he was arrested, police added.SHE Teams is a wing of Telangana Police to crackdown on eve-teasers and stalkers.