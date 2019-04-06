English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girl Students Complain of 'Misbehaviour' by Teacher in Tamil Nadu School After Awareness on Sexual Abuse
After completion of the awareness programme some of girl students approached to SHE Teams and disclosed their teacher had been misbehaving with them for the last two years.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old teacher of a government school near here was arrested Wednesday on the charge of misbehaving with girl students, police said.
The 'misbehaviour' by K Ramana Murthy came to light Wednesdaywhen the "SHE Teams" of the ciity Police conducted an awareness programme on child sexual abuse at the school and explained issues such as good and bad touch, a police release said.
After completion of the awareness programme some of girl students approached to SHE Teams and disclosed their teacher had been misbehaving with them for the last two years.
If they resisted him, he used to beat and harass them, they said adding because of fear they did not inform anyone so far.
It was further alleged that the teacher during yoga and other school activities took pictures of the girl students, police said.
Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Actwas registered against the accused teacher and he was arrested, police added.
SHE Teams is a wing of Telangana Police to crackdown on eve-teasers and stalkers.
The 'misbehaviour' by K Ramana Murthy came to light Wednesdaywhen the "SHE Teams" of the ciity Police conducted an awareness programme on child sexual abuse at the school and explained issues such as good and bad touch, a police release said.
After completion of the awareness programme some of girl students approached to SHE Teams and disclosed their teacher had been misbehaving with them for the last two years.
If they resisted him, he used to beat and harass them, they said adding because of fear they did not inform anyone so far.
It was further alleged that the teacher during yoga and other school activities took pictures of the girl students, police said.
Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Actwas registered against the accused teacher and he was arrested, police added.
SHE Teams is a wing of Telangana Police to crackdown on eve-teasers and stalkers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | The Future of T20 Looks Like…Dre Russ!
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
- Nora Fatehi’s Casual Charm is at Its Best in these Instagram Posts
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results