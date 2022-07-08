'Girlfriend Waiting', 'Dog Ate My Licence': Netizens on Most Creative Excuses for Traffic Violations

‘Dog ate my driving licence’, ‘can’t wear seat belt, (I am) expecting’ and ‘girlfriend is waiting…’ were among the “most creative excuses” for violating traffic rules shared by netizens in response to a Delhi Police tweet on Friday. Many social media users also believe that telling the traffic police it is their first-time offence works too.

These responses came on a Delhi Police tweet asking users to share their most creative excuses to traffic police to evade penalty for violation of rules. “What are the most creative excuses you’ve given to Traffic Police after violating rules?” the police tweeted.

The replies ranged from hilarious, witty, imaginative to mundane. “Sir, GF wait kar rahi hai. Breakup ho jayega. (Sir, girlfriend is waiting, she will break up) And this worked every time,” wrote a user.

“Sir. Pahli baar hai…chhod do….next time make sure it will not happen (Sir, this is my first time, won’t happen again),” said another. “Sir, we are students and don’t have money (One day caught for not wearing a helmet),” writes Saurabh Shyamal, another user.

“Sir, mummy ka tabiyat kharab hai medicine lene ja raha hu. (Mother is unwell, going to buy medicine) I was without helmet,” said another user sharing his experience. “Can’t wear belt, expecting,” replied a woman. Some also shared excuses used by their friends or loved ones.

“Sharing my friend’s excuse: Sir biwi ka affair chal raha h kisi ke saath, Hauz Khas me baithi h abhi uske saath (Sir, wife is having an affair. She is sitting with her lover in Hauz Khas),” informed a social media user. Some users also complained about behaviour of the Delhi Police.

“Plz (please) check traffic police on duty nearby CP (Connaught Place ). they always try to issue challan or threaten in the name of red light jump..actually no violation,” writes a user.

