GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Girls Allegedly Strip-searched in MP University After Used Sanitary Pad Found in Hostel

In a disturbing incident reported from MP university, a woman warden allegedly strip-searched 40 girl students after a used sanitary pad was found dumped in the hostel premises.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 26, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Girls Allegedly Strip-searched in MP University After Used Sanitary Pad Found in Hostel
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Bhopal: In a disturbing incident reported from MP university, a woman warden allegedly strip-searched 40 girl students after a used sanitary pad was found dumped in the hostel premises.

Acting upon the complaint from girls, the vice chancellor of the Dr Hari Singh Gour University RP Tiwari condemned the incident and said he has formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

Around 40 girls residing in one of the hostels of the university have complained that their warden had found a used sanitary napkin outside the hostel washroom. As the warden could not ascertain who dumped it, the girls alleged, she strip-searched them one by one.

Dr Hari Singh Gour University is a Central University in Madhya Pradesh and was founded in 1946.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

The Highlights From News18 Rising India Summit 2018

Recommended For You