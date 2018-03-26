Girls Allegedly Strip-searched in MP University After Used Sanitary Pad Found in Hostel

In a disturbing incident reported from MP university, a woman warden allegedly strip-searched 40 girl students after a used sanitary pad was found dumped in the hostel premises.Acting upon the complaint from girls, the vice chancellor of the Dr Hari Singh Gour University RP Tiwari condemned the incident and said he has formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.Around 40 girls residing in one of the hostels of the university have complained that their warden had found a used sanitary napkin outside the hostel washroom. As the warden could not ascertain who dumped it, the girls alleged, she strip-searched them one by one.Dr Hari Singh Gour University is a Central University in Madhya Pradesh and was founded in 1946.