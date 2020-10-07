Girl's Birthday Ends On Tragic Note As She, Two Kin Drown

Coimbatore: A girl’s 12th birthday celebrations with a visit to a temple turned tragic when she got swept away, along with her sister and brother-in-law, in a canal near Palladam in Tirupur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday evening when the 12- year-old went to wash her feet and fell into the canal, the police said.

Seeing this, her sister Devi jumped into the waters and the latter’s husband followed suit to rescue the two, they said. Soon, all the three got drowned, the police said.

Devi’s mother standing on the banks of the canal raised an alarm and the people around alerted the police and the fire service personnel. This morning, Saranya’s body was recovered while search was on for the bodies of the two others, they said.

