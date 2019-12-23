Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Girls Hostel Built with Rs 2.2 Crore Indian Grant Inaugurated in Nepal
The new infrastructure was inaugurated on Sunday and is a two-storied building with 32 rooms along with a dormitory.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Kathmandu: India has inaugurated a new girls hostel for the Nepal Armed Force school here, according to an official statement.
Built with an Indian grant of Rs 2.2 crore, the new infrastructure was inaugurated on Sunday and is a two-storied building with 32 rooms along with a dormitory.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar in Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Additional Inspector General of Armed Police Force Ramsharan Paudel among others.
Established in 2005 the school is located at Champadevi-7 of Kirtipur. It has over 21 per cent of girl students, the Indian embassy said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it