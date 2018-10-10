English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girls in This Bihar Village Are Opting Out of School For the Fear of Harassment
Recently, when three girls revealed the ordeal to their families, they were thrashed.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Patna: In Bihar’s Saharsa district, girls are dropping out of school after being harassed every day on their way to the institution.
The girls revealed that this has been happening for the past one year. "We confided in our friends, but decided not to tell our parents. We feared we might be stopped from going to school. But lately it has become unbearable. They would confront us on the way and pass lewd remarks,” one of the students said.
Recently, when three girls revealed the ordeal to their families, they were thrashed. One of the girls suffered severe injuries and her shoulder got dislocated. The girls did not go to school after this.
An FIR has been lodged against the culprits.
Sub-divisional police officer Mridula Kumari admitted that the girls went through psychological stress over the period of time and never told to their parents.
However, she assured that action will be taken and a hunt to nab the culprits is on. She also informed that police personnel have been deployed along the road leading to school.
Earlier, on October 6, at least 34 girls were injured in the adjoining district of Sapaul district for resisting a harassment bid by the local boys.
Relatives of accused and other locals thrashed more than 50 girl students, some of them are still undergoing treatment in Triveniganj referral hospital.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
