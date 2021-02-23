Girls Playing Near Home Go Missing in Shanjahanpur; 4-yr-old’s Body Recovered, Minor Cousin Critical

The body of a four-year-old girl was recovered from a mustard field in UP’s Shahjahanpur district while another was found in a critical condition after they went missing from outside their house where they were playing. The injured girl was immediately rushed to hospital by local police from where she was referred to Bareilly Medical College.

The incident was reported from Khijarpur village where the two cousins were playing outside the house when they disappeared. When their family members along with locals started searching for them, the body of one of the girls was found lying in a mustard field. Police were soon called to trace the second girl who was later found in a sugarcane field.

Late on Monday, the DM, SP and IG visited the district hospital, where they have given instructions to form a team to arrest the culprits.

IG Rajesh Kumar said the four-year-old girl who was found dead had bruises on her neck while the other is critical.

Speaking to the media, SP S Anand said, “Two sisters had gone missing. The body of one sister has been found, the other sister has been found in an injured condition. The injured girl has been sent to Bareilly Medical College for treatment. Only after the girl regains consciousness, things will be clear, but information is being collected from the people of the area. Many people are being questioned by bringing them to the police station. The case will be worked out very soon.”