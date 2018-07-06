Girls to be Taught 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' in Punjab Schools

In view of rising crimes against women in the recent past, the Women Commission in Punjab has asked the education Department that girl students must be taught about the good and bad touch by social activists or NGOs, at least once a month."The Commission has also asked that an account of such complaints be maintained by the schools and the Commission must be periodically informed about the same," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab Women's Commission.She said guidelines have been issued in this regard. Following this, the Department of Education, Punjab, has issued directions to the district education officers and school principals to implement the guidelines.The Department has also made it mandatory that a separate complaint box must also be kept in the schools and the Commission must be informed about the same.The school authorities have been asked to maintain a monthly record of such complaints and the file must be sent to the Commission every six months.