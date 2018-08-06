Girls Were Sent With People in Luxury Cars, Recounts 10-Year-Old Who Escaped Deoria Shelter Home

Even as the outrage over Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case is yet to subside, a similar incident has come to light in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria town where twenty four girls were rescued on Sunday night, while 18 are still missing.The matter came to the fore after a 10-year-old girl, who managed to escape from Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home, approached the police and informed that many of her fellow inmates were “taken away by people who visited them in luxury cars”.“People used to come in luxury cars, mostly in evening. The cars were usually white in colour, but on some days black and red cars also arrived at our shelter home and took away girls, who were above the age of 15. The girls used to return in the wee hours and sob endlessly. Some of them were even sent to nearby houses to take up cleaning and washing tasks,” the girl, who hails from Bihar’s Betiya, said.Confirming the minor’s allegations, Police Superintendent Rohan P Kanay said, “Twenty-four girls were recused on Sunday from the shelter home at station road in the name of Ma Vindhyawasini Mahila Prakishan evam Samaj Sewa Sansthan, which has 42 inmates. Eighteen inmates are still missing. We have sealed it.”Girija Tripathi and her husband Mohan Tripathi, who operated the shelter home, and its superintendent Kanchanlata have arrested.The 10-year-old girl told police that she was handed over to the shelter home by her grandparents after her mother passed away and her father remarried.“The entire matter will be investigated and the local administration is already taking action. The Women and Child Development Department is also coordinating. The inquiry will be done under proper legal procedure,” ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said Lucknow.The medical test of the children would be carried out by a woman doctor and their statement would be recorded before a magistrate, Kumar said.On the other hand, prime accused Girija Tripathi has refuted the charges, saying that the girls will now speak whatever is spoon-fed to them by police.“The girls are now in police custody, they will speak whatever will be told to them. The police found all the girls whose names were in the register at the time of raid. The recognition of the shelter home is not done away with, it has been just suspended and the matter is in the court,” she said.Meanwhile, the incident has drawn sharp reaction from the opposition parties, who have demanded CBI probe into the matter. The parties said that if the investigation is conducted under the aegis of state government, then the matter will be “diluted”.