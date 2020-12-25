'Inspiration for All': UNESCO Chief, Edu Minister Extend Greetings on Gita Jayanti, Christmas

The Ministry of Education and UNESCO on Friday offered greetings for Gita Jayanti and Christmas and said the dialogue between Arjuna and Krishna is an inspiration for all.

Celebrated on the 'Shukla Ekadashi', the eleventh day of the waxing moon of Margashirsha month in the Hindu calendar, it is believed that Lord Krishna revealed the sacred Bhagavad Gita to warrior Arjuna on this day in the legendary battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay posted a verse from the Gita on the eternal soul, which was later welcomed by the Indian government and was lauded to be the driving spirit for next year.

"This year #Christmas is also #GitaJayanti - the day the #Bhagavadgita was spoken 55 centuries ago. "The soul is unbreakable and insoluble, and can be neither burned nor dried." May the story of the transmigration of the soul bring hope for 2021," she said in a tweet.

She further wished Happy Gita Jayanti 2020 and Merry Christmas and said in the post that Bhagavad Gita is a literary masterpiece and a wealth of wisdom, "Gita was one of the works translated with the support of @UNESCO - the dialogue between Arjuna and Krishna is an inspiration for all," she said.

Following the tweet, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank responded saying "As Hon'ble Director-General UNESCO @AAzoulay has put the dialogue between #Arjuna & #Krishna very eloquently, let us all welcome 2021 with new hope and love. Happy #GitaJayanti2020 and Merry #Christmas to all!"

The Narendra Modi government had earlier decided to celebrate Governance Day on December 25.