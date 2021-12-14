Gita Mahotsav 2021 LIVE: 55,000 Children Across the Country and World to Recite Gita Shlokas

At least 55,000 children from across the country and world would participate in online Gita recitation on the occasion of Gita Mahotsav today on December 14 from 12 pm. As many as 1,100 will recite the Gita at Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra. The participants include devotees from Australia, Mauritius, Canada and United Kingdom.

The event is part of the fortnight-long annual international Gita Mahotsav to commemorate the birth of “Bhagwat Gita’, the scripture containing the advice Lord Krishna gave to Arjuna. According to Hindu scriptures, on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month, Lord Krishna had preached Gita to Arjuna at the battlefield of Kurukshetra before the Mahabharata war began.

Click here to be part of online Gita recitation:

While participating in the ongoing Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra, the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khatter, had announced that school students across the state will be taught to recite shlokas from Bhagwat Gita from the next academic session. The Chief Minister made the announcement at the ongoing international Gita Mahotsava in Kurukshetra.

