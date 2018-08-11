English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gitta Mittal Becomes First Woman Chief Justice of J&K High Court
Governor, N N Vohra, administered the oath of office to Justice Mittal as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court at an impressive ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.
Justice Gita Mittal takes oath as the first woman Chief Justice of J&K High Court. Image: @ANI
Srinagar: Justice Gita Mittal became the first-ever woman Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court after she was administered the oath of office by Governor N N Vohra here on Saturday.
The Governor administered the oath of office to Justice Mittal as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court at an impressive ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.
He said Justice Mittal is the first-ever woman Chief Justice of the J-K High Court.
He said the Warrant of Appointment of Justice Mittal as the Chief Justice of the high court was read out by the Registrar General of the high court.
After administering the oath, the Governor congratulated Justice Mittal and wished her a highly successful tenure as the Chief Justice of the state high court, the spokesman said.
He said the first lady Usha Vohra, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, advisors to the Governor and serving and retired Judges of the Supreme Court and the J&K High Court were present on the occasion along with senior officials from the administration and the police.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
