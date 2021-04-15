'Give Bed or Kill Him': Heart-wrenching Plea by Covid-19 Patient's Son in Maharashtra

In a heart-wrenching video that surfaced on the internet, a man from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur is seen pleading for a hospital bed for his ailing father who has been suffering from Covid-19. “Give him a hospital bed, or just kill him with an injection,” said Sagar Kishore Naharshetivar who has been on the move since Tuesday afternoon in search for a hospital bed for his father.

Elderly patients in Chandrapur were seen lying in ambulances as health care facilities in the area, 850 km from Mumbai, were overcrowered with a sudden inflow of patients. All hospitals in the area were closed for 24 hours. In one such ambulance lay Naharshetivar’s father, coughing.

Naharshetivar made several rounds of hospitals in both Maharashtra and Telangana in a time span of 24 hours but all in vain. “First I went to the Warora hospital, then the one in Chandrapur. Then we went to private hospitals as there were no beds,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

Unable to find a bed in Maharashtra, Naharshetivar took his father to Telangana at around 1:30 am in the night and reached there by 3 am, however, there were no beds there either. He again brought his father back to Maharashtra in the morning and had been waiting outside the hospital for a bed.

The oxygen available in his father’s ambulance was also running out. “Either you make a bed available for him, or you kill him with an injection. I cannot take him home like this and you have no beds available,” he said, pointing towards his ailing father.

Chandrapur on Monday reported 850 fresh Covid-19 cases, brining the total active cases to 6,953, and six persons had succumbed to the disease.

Patients in Maharashtra have been struggling to find beds, ventilators, oxygen and medication as the state is grappled with the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked for the army’s help to tackle the shortage of oxygen and medicine supply.

Thackeray on Tuesday, April 13, announced a series of lockdown-like restrictions for the state. Everything barring essential travel and services has been banned for the next 15 days. Shopping centres, malls, film shoots, beaches will be shut. Curbs will remain for hotels and restaurants though home delivery and takeaways will be allowed.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases and 278 deaths over a span of 24 hours.

