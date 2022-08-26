'Give Bilkis Bano Right to Live Without Fear Back': IIM-B Faculty Writes to CJI Over Release of 11 Gang-rape Convicts

“Stunned and deeply anguished” by the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, 54 faculty and staff members of one of India’s premier business schools — Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore — have written to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, requesting the Supreme Court to respond most urgently to Bilkis Bano’s “right to live without fear and in peace”.

Eleven people were found guilty by a Gujarat court in 2008 for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots that took place six years earlier. They were also found guilty of killing seven members of Bano’s family who were fleeing from the city amid violence.

In their letter, which they stated has been written in their personal capacity, they expressed solidarity with Bilkis Bano. The signatories said that the convicts, who were released under the remission policy, have “committed no ordinary crimes. The decision on their release would only further embolden perpetrators of such heinous crimes and extinguish the hope of millions of Indians who look up to the courts to deliver justice”, says the letter, a copy of which is with News18.

The two-page letter reiterated that “the horrors that Bilkis Bano underwent in 2002 should not be experienced by any woman anywhere”. They emphasised that they “look to our legal system and courts to deliver on the promise we as a nation have solemnly resolved to secure to all its citizens: justice, liberty, equality and fraternity”.

On Thursday, an SC bench headed by Chief Justice Ramana issued notices to the Gujarat government as well as the Centre on a plea challenging the release of the 11 convicts in the 2002 case.

An extremely dejected Bano, in her statement after the release of the convicts, had said that she had trusted the highest courts of the land and the system while slowly learning to live with the trauma.

“The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone, but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts,” she told the media, after the Gujarat government’s decision was announced.

