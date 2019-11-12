Give Land for Mosque from 67 Acres of Acquired Area or Nothing At All, Says Babri Litigant Post Ayodhya Verdict

Lucknow: The main litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, Iqbal Ansari, and other Muslim leaders have requested that the 5-acre land for the mosque as per Supreme Court’s directive be allotted to them within the 67 acres of land acquired by the government in 1991.

Ansari made the request while he was addressing a press conference on matters pertaining to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute on Monday.

“If they want to give us land then it should be according to our needs and that should be allotted that five acres must be allotted from the 67 acres of the acquired land. Then only we will take it, else we don’t need it as people are saying that the land should be away from the perimeter of 14 Kosi Parikrama, which is not correct. The court has ordered the government to make arrangements for allocating five acres of land for a mosque, but we are yet to receive any offer or proposal from the government on this issue.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Muslim religious leaders from both Shia and Sunni community on Monday in Lucknow. The meeting reportedly lasted for about an hour where the issue of land was discussed.

The religious leaders also thanked Adityanath for peaceful implementation of Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue. Maulana Salman Husain Nadvi, Maulana Hamidul Hasan, Maulana Faridul Hasan, and Maulana Yusuf Hussaini were among the religious leaders who met the CM.

Adityanath has assured the leaders of all help and asked them to work towards maintaining peace and harmony in the society. He also apprised them about the welfare schemes run by the UP government for the minorities and asked them to directly approach him if they face any kind of problem or any biases from any officer.

In a historic judgment in the hugely sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to form a trust within three months to build a Ram temple at the disputed site.

