Home » News » India » 'Give Me the Report, Will Look Into It,' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures Probe In 'Fake Pharmacist' Case
1-MIN READ

'Give Me the Report, Will Look Into It,' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures Probe In 'Fake Pharmacist' Case

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 14:54 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Last month the Supreme Court had pulled up the Bihar government, saying it can't play with people's lives.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured that proper investigation will be conducted in cases of fake pharmacist. Kumar also said if his government is provided with the probe report, he would send to the department concerned and get it examined.

“U can give us your report. I will ask the department concerned to look into it and definitely take action," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

CNN-News18 had carried out checks at several government and private hospitals as well as medical stores and found fake pharmacists running the pharmacies without any degree, without registration flouting the rules of Pharmacy Act, 1948, while dispensing medicines to people.

Talking to CNN-News18, Bihar health minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “You did good work. We want a proper functioning of state. Will take your report in cognisance. If someone is doing wrong then he will be punished. I will ask my officers to investigate and take appropriate action action."

The court had taken note of a PIL alleging that fake pharmacists are running hospitals and medical stores in Bihar. PIL was filed in Patna High court by Mukesh Kumar, a Bihar govt employee who happens to be a registered pharmacist.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:December 31, 2022, 14:42 IST
last updated:December 31, 2022, 14:54 IST
