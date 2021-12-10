Give Special Attention To Polling Stations With Low Voter Turnout During 2017 Polls: Pb CEO

Chandigarh, Dec 9: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Thursday directed officers to give special attention to polling stations which had witnessed low voter turnout during the 2017 assembly elections in a bid to ensure maximum voter turnout in the upcoming polls. The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

In his letter to all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs), Raju stated that during the analysis of polling station wise voter pattern during the last assembly elections 2017, it was found that certain booths recorded less voting percentage than state average (77.40 per cent), which brings to focus that these polling stations require special attention to achieve higher voter turnout in the upcoming elections. He directed the DEOs to identify the low voter turnout polling stations and conduct maximum activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme so that maximum electors could be sensitised about the voting right.

Meanwhile, as part of the SVEEP activity, 30 mobile vans, equipped with LED and audio system, are ready to be dispatched to the districts, he said. These vans will roam across the state to create voter awareness, give message of voter registration and voting on the poll day, the official added.

