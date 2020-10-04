'Give Them 'Y' Security or I'll Take Them Home': Stopped Twice, Bhim Army Chief Meets Hathras Rape Victim's Family

Even after being stopped by Uttar Pradesh police, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad managed to reach Bulgadi village in Hathras on Sunday to meet the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim.

Other colleagues with him were allowed to meet the family inside. Only five people have come to meet the family along with the Bhim Army chief. Azad's convoy was stopped by the police administration before Hathras to keep the situation under control.

After this, he left his convoy and came to meet the family on foot. Azad told the media as soon as he came to the village, "I have not met them for a long time, the situation does not seem to be any good. We will brief the press after meeting the family."

The Dalit leader finally managed to reach the village and demanded an inquiry into the case by a retired Supreme Court-headed team. He asked the government to provide the victim's family with 'Y'-level security or he would take them to his home.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four upper caste men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.