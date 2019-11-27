Take the pledge to vote

Give Us 5-acre Plot to Build Hospital if Sunni Board Rejects SC Offer: Shia Waqf Board

The Sunni Waqf Board, a main litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case, is yet to decide whether to accept the land.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
UP Shia Central Waqf Board Chief Waseem Rizvi. (PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Shia board rejects the offer.

But the board will use the land for setting up a hospital and not a mosque, its chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

He added that the board will not approach the court but would request the government for the land.

The Sunni Waqf Board, a main litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case, is yet to decide whether to accept the land.

The five-judge had dismissed the Shia board claim to the disputed site, where the court ruled that a temple should be built by a trust.

Muslims, the November 9 judgment said, should be given an alternative five-acre site elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque to replace the one demolished in 1992.

