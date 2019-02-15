Given the Chance, We Will Sacrifice All Our Sons For Motherland, Says Family of Jawan Killed in Pulwama

A day after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a pall of gloom hangs over Jabalpur - the hometown of Ashwini Kachhi - who was killed on Thursday.Ashwani, a native of Kudawal Sihora village of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradhesh, was a part of the troop of security personnel who lost their lives after a lone terrorist drove a vehicle laden with explosives close to a CRPF convoy and detonated it on the highway, around 20km away from the state capital of Srinagar.The 36-year-old, youngest in his family, joined CRPF’s 35th battalion in 2014 and was assigned his first posting in Kashmir valley in 2017.“We are saddened but also proud over his martyrdom,” a relative told News18. One of his uncles also revealed that over three dozens of young men from the village are serving in the armed forces. “Given the chance, we will sacrifice all our sons for the motherland,” he said.The jawan’s father, however, waits for the moment when his son’s death is avenged. "We want the country to avenge the death of sons like Ashwin and retaliate against Pakistan," he said, holding back his tears.Condoling Aswani’s death, chief minister Kamal Nath has announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia relief, along with a house and a government job for the kin.The CM had earlier penned a tribute and called the Pulwama attack “dastardly and highly condemnable”.The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the bombing. The attack was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar, a locally recruited fighter from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Minutes after the attack, a video showing Adil delivering his will and a photograph of him surrounded by guns and grenades was released.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.