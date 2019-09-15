Take the pledge to vote

Giving Helmets Instead of Challans: Hyderabad Cops’ Innovative Way of Punishing Traffic Violators

The initiative by Rachakonda police won appreciation from people. Netizens hailed the move, saying imposing penalties is not the only solution to deal with violations.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Image tweeted by Rachakonda Police.
Image tweeted by Rachakonda Police.
Hyderabad: At a time when imposition of heavy fines for violation of traffic rules is evoking public anger in parts of the country, Rachakonda police commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad is trying an innovative method to make the motorists follow the rules.

Instead of imposing fines for violations, the traffic police is facilitating the violators to buy the helmet or obtain necessary documents so that they don't repeat the violations the next time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Divya Charan Rao launched the innovative drive on Saturday.

Those found without helmet were helped to buy the same on the spot while those not having documents like pollution checked or insurance were assisted to get the same from authorities concerned on the spot. For the violators found driving without helmet, the traffic police got the slots booked online with the Road Transport Authority (RTA) to obtain the license.

The initiative by Rachakonda police won appreciation from people. Netizens hailed the move, saying imposing penalties is not the only solution to deal with violations.

Telangana's minister for urban development and municipal administration K.T. Rama Rao also patted the police for the innovative move.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad and covers the suburbs.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad are the two other police commissionerates in the city.

