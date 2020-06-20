INDIA

1-MIN READ

Glenmark Launches Antiviral Drug Favipiravir to Treat Covid-19 After DCGI Nod

Image for representational purposes. (Reuters)

Image for representational purposes. (Reuters)

FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The Mumbai-based drug firm had on Friday received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

FabiFlu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said in a statement.

"This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

The company hopes that the availability of an effective treatment such as FabiFlu will considerably help assuage this pressure, and offer patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option, he added.

