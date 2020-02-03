Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Glider Crashes in Jharkhand; Engineer Killed, Pilot Injured

Thirty-two-year-old engineer Dharmendra Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dumka while the pilot, Captain J P Singh has been referred to a hospital in West Bengal's Durgapur.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Glider Crashes in Jharkhand; Engineer Killed, Pilot Injured
Representative image.

Dumka (Jharkhand): A glider crashed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Monday, killing the engineer and injuring the pilot on board, police said here.

Thirty-two-year-old engineer Dharmendra Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dumka while the pilot, Captain J P Singh has been referred to a hospital in West Bengal's Durgapur, Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B said.

District Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh told PTI that the glider (light aircraft) crashed at Dumka airport on Monday evening. He said the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Rajeshwari said the airport, located around four kilometres from Dumka town, has been sealed and experts will investigate the incident on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram