SC Shows Glimmer of Hope for Cheetah Reintroduction Plan in India

Eight years on, the Central government may finally see a glimmer of hope for its ambitious cheetah re-introduction project.The Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its 2013 order that had quashed a decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) to introduce African cheetahs in Kuno Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. The top court had then noted that no detailed study had been conducted before introducing a 'foreign' species to India and that the designated expert body had also not been consulted.This order stalled the project initiated by the MoEF in 2010 to bring the cheetah, which became extinct from India’s forests in 1952, back to the country. However, agreeing to rethink, a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur has now admitted a plea by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for hearing."The application for directions is to the effect that the decision rendered by this Court does not prevent the authorities from taking steps in conformity with the applicable law to re-introduce Cheetahs from Africa to suitable sites in India identified by the Wildlife Institute of India based on a detailed site-specific action plan," noted the bench, as it sought replies from the amicus curiae and others in the matter.The Court also mentioned that earlier the intention was to import the African Cheetahs only into Kuno, Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) but now, the reintroduction of the Cheetahs is sought to be made in some other places as well.In its application moves through advocate SWA Qadri, the NTCA has told the Court that various suitable sites have been identified by the Wildlife Institute of India, which include Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, and Shahgarh area in Rajasthan."More sites can be examined if the court permits," states the application, adding reintroduction of the Cheetahs would help conservation of grasslands and open forests in the manner tiger conservation did.The NTCA cited historical accounts from the Mughal Empire, and stated that Cheetah was not a foreign species and that bringing it back will have special significance for the national conservation ethic and ethos.The government's application has also tried to answer the apex court's concerns by assuring that reintroduction of cheetahs shall not be done at the cost of Asiatic lions, tiger conservation or of any other national park or sanctuary.Cheetah, a large cat of the sub-family Felinae, which runs at the speed of 110 to 120 km per hour, is now extinct in India.