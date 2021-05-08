Glimmer of Hope for Delhites as Covid-19 Positivity Rate Dips Below 25 Percent for 2nd Consecutive Day

Delhi on Friday recorded a fall in the Covid positivity bringing in a glimmer of hope for its citizens who continue to face the brutal blows of the second Covid wave.

Despite registering 19832 cases and 341 deaths the positivity rate in the capital remained below 25 percent for the second consecutive day.

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate dropped at least five percentage points in the past week. In the past week, the positivity rate stood at 27.4% in Delhi, against 32.5% the week before. The average positivity rate was consistently above 30% in the two weeks, reported Hindustan Times.

Notably, this is the fourth time in the last 5 days that Delhi logged in less than 20,000 Covid active cases.

However Deaths due Covid-19 are yet to see as proportionate a drop as cases have. As per reports, so far the seven-day average of daily deaths has only seen a marginal drop of 7% from the peak value.

Experts are of the opinion that the reduction in positivity rate shows that Delhi has reached its fourth peak, reported Hindustan Times.

This subsequent and steady fall in the positivity rate from the peak of 25,294 for the week ending April 23 to 20,505 for the week ending on Friday is being attributed to the imposition on lockdown in the city which helped flattened the curve.

“Lockdown, if properly implemented, prevent interfamily transmissions giving hospitals a breather – allowing them to arrange beds, oxygen, medicines etc,” said Dr Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at the Christian Medical College-Vellore to HT while also cautioning that removing curbs on social movement may again start the spread of the infection.

While medics have recognized the lockdown in Delhi as the reason behind breaking the chain of transmission and the subsequent fall in positivity rate, they have also suggested that since a city cannot stay under lockdown indefinitely, it is imperative for the government to ensure that a significant proportion, 40% to 50% of the people are vaccinated before the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. During the meeting, Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi’s precarious situation with regard to the availability of oxygen was coming under control and therefore beds across government and private hospitals should be increased. The chief minister also stressed that no life must be lost due to oxygen shortage and distribution bottlenecks within the capital be ironed out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here