Global Conclave for Indian Realty Sets the Stage for its Dubai Chapter

After its resounding success in London, the Global Conclave for Indian Realty (GCIR) is back with its second edition of knowledge series specifically culled out to help NRIs invest in their homeland. Lead by India’s foremost Real Estate and Urban Development expert Manisha Natarajan, GCIR aims at bridging the gap between potential NRI investors and property dealers.The first chapter held in the parliament house in London discussed the state of Indian property and its value for money. The panelists enumerated how the country’s real estate is a hotbed for NRI investment especially when it comes to luxury homes. Taking a cue from the same findings, the second chapter will deliberate on topics like “The Right bets in India Realty” and “Navigating India’s Real Estate Market – Do’s and Don’ts” on Monday 22nd October 2018 in Dubai at Jumeirah Emirates Tower.Keeping in mind the opportunity presented by the NRI community & the growth trajectory within the Real Estate Industry, Network 18 launched GCIR as a global platform engaging with Indian’s settled abroad. Being a one of a kind programme, GCIR will regularly travel across various countries like UK, US, Middle east and Asia. The main objective being educating and engaging investors, it brings together India’s marquee property developers and property experts with NRIs across key global cities.In partnership with Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Knowledge partner- Anarock, Media partner Khaleej Times and in association with Raheja Universal, India Sotheby’s International, Embassy, The Wadhwa Group, Sunteck and Asset India, the Dubai edition is likely to see some prominent industry leaders on the panel such as1. Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty2. Anita Kataria, Senior Vice President, Sales, Raheja Universal3. Ms. Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, Sr. Vice President, Residential Business, Embassy Group4. Mr. Santhosh Kumar, Group Vice Chairman, Anarock Group Business Services Pvt. Ltd.5. Virendra Adhikari– CEO , Asset India6. Sunil Tyagi – Senior Partner and Co-founder, Zeus Law7. Tanvir Shah- Founding Partner , Blue Triangle Capital8. Mr. PNC Menon, Founder & Chairman of Sobha Realty and Member of Board of Governance, Indian Business and Professional Council, DubaiThese experts will be seen exploring the nuances of structural growth of India over the last few decades along with the steady boost in the GDP, throwing light as to why it’s a good bet for investment. Also seeing the country’s significant room for growth in sectors like real estate and the rapid urbanization, increased purchasing power and not to forget the increased transparency through RERA, the discussion will bring out insights for making the right buy of luxury homes in India.The event will conclude with dinner where panelists, experts and the audience can network. To make the most of it, tune into News18.com for the latest updates and insider insights of the Indian real estate sector.