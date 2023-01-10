Global Demand for Indian Talent, Skills & Practices Will Increase, Says EAM Jaishankar at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said Indian diaspora has demonstrated exceptional qualities of dedication and commitment in many fields and asserted that it is clear that global demand for Indian talent, skills and practices will only increase.

“Our diaspora has demonstrated exceptional qualities of dedication and commitment in many fields. Each of them has done us proud. From this convention, it’s clear that global demand for Indian talent, skills & practices will only increase,” said Jaishankar while speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Indore.

The minister said that this convention takes place as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and enter the Amrit Kaal. It is time to recognise the sacrifices and achievements of the past even as we prepare for the ambitions of the future, he added.

Delivered the welcome remarks at the Valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.Underlined that our diaspora’s dedication, commitment and perseverance has led to their enviable reputation in their respective societies. pic.twitter.com/IUAAbbDNLA — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 10, 2023

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and to enable the diaspora to interact with each other. The theme of this PBD Convention is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries had registered for the PBD Convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is taking place in all its glory after a gap of four years and highlighted the significance and joy of personal interaction.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special in numerous ways as India completed 75 years of its independence only recently. He also informed that the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has also been organised which brings the glorious era to the fore once again. Highlighting the significant role of Pravasi Bhartiyas in the next 25 years of the journey of Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister stated that India’s unique global vision and its role in the global order will be strengthened by them.

Read all the Latest India News here