Investment proposals more than double Uttar Pradesh’s GDP will come the state’s way in the upcoming Global Investor Summit, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

“I am sure that in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, we will get investment proposals worth more than the state’s GDP. UP’s law and order has changed the perception of every person,” Adityanath said.

He added that the UP government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state.

#YogiToNews18 | Current state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh has changed the perception of the state all over the world: #UttarPradesh CM @myogiadityanath to Network 18's Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/EhLFndtcG9— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 5, 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held from February 10 to 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event while President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

More than 20 Union ministers are likely to take part in the event including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revised the target of attracting investment for the UPGIS-2023 from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 17.3 lakh crore. Adityanath had sent eight teams abroad to hold international roadshows at 21 cities in 16 countries.

According to the proposed agenda of the programme, on the first day, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union Food Processing and Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Rajanath Singh will participate in separate sessions. Air Chief Marshal (retired) RK Singh Bhadauria is likely to take part in the summit as well.

On the second day, many ministers and industry leaders will be present. They include Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Fisheries and Animal husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest at the concluding session on the second day.

A number of programmes are scheduled for February 12 as well. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also be present on the concluding day at a session on industrial financing.

