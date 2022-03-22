Global Leaders, Soil Experts, Celebs Extend Support to Sadhguru’s Save Soil Movement

Sadhguru, one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders, kicked off the global #SaveSoil movement from London on Monday. The 65-year-old Yogi is undertaking a 100-day motorcycle journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction. Riding 30,000 kilometers through 27 countries, Sadhguru will cross three continents to draw attention to the direst ecological concern of our generation - rapid soil extinction.

As he kicked off the Movement, #JourneyForSoil became one of the top trends on Twitter with celebrities, global leaders and people from across the world coming out in support with heartfelt messages, wishing him a safe ride.

Tony Robbins, author-life coach, in a video message, invited people to join the movement and said, “Healthy soil is vital for life. Let’s do this together and make a difference for this planet to be more conscious.”

Showing her support for the cause, Kiran Bedi, Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, said, “We need to all be with Sadhguru in this crusade to save soil. Not a Day late. We are all with you Sadhguru, Save the Soil. It’s an issue and question of the survival of humanity!

https://www.facebook.com/248055798663/posts/10159870247338664/?app=fbl

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, tweeted, “Save the Soil to solve major problems faced by humanity”.

Save the soil to solve major problems faced by humanity “ In Conversation For Conservation” Meenakshi Lekhi Discusses #SaveSoil with Sadhguru https://t.co/7PmKfbSBTT via @YouTube— Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) March 20, 2022

From the celeb world, actress Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rituparna Sengupta, Shakti Mohan, Shilpa Reddy and Kaushiki Chakraborty shared concern for depleting soil and wished Sadhguru the best for the journey.

@SadhguruJV 🙏🌸 Happy Journey It’s my honour to support you for the wellbeing of our soil. Our planet is in our hands,it’s at the most critical juncture in human history.We all must join hands to Save Soil 🌏Let’s make it happen.#JourneyForSoil @neetimohan18 @thisIsMukti— Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) March 21, 2022

What are we going to do without you @sadhguruJV because of d work you are doing today many generations to come will enjoy the fruit of this massive movement.Wishing you all d best for your 100 day journey of 30,000 km in difficult weather condition. #journeyforsoil @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/CBSMGIMkWF— Mouni Roy Nambiar (@Roymouni) March 21, 2022

You can join them live as Sadhguru launches this journey today. 7pm ISThttps://t.co/8CBCltwssW Save Soil we must and I appeal everyone to support this cause. #SaveSoil @cpsavesoil #JourneyForSoil @SadhguruJV pic.twitter.com/BInIqekCfs — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2022

“Having signed MOUs with 6 countries to create policy changes to Save Soil, Sadhguru gets set to ride across 27 Countries for 100 days at the age of 65! If that’s not epic don’t know what is! We r with you, Sadhguru!” said actress Rakul Preet Singh in a heartfelt message.

Having signed MOUs with 6 countries to create policy changes to Save Soil, @SadhguruJV gets set to ride across 27 countries,for 100 days non-stop,at the age of 65!If that’s not epic,I don’t know what is!We r with you, Sadhguru! #JourneyForSoil @cpsavesoil @sadhgurujv @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/8GYvwcwAQp— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 21, 2022

Trinidadian singer Machel Montano cheered Sadhguru for his 100-day motorcycle journey and said, “We are with you every step of the way. Standing up for what we stand on! SAVE SOIL.”

I wish @SadhguruJV all the best today on his #JourneyForSoil .We are with you every step of the way. Standing up for what we stand on ! SAVE SOIL 🙌 https://t.co/OYuQVnvFmq— Machel Montano (@machelmontano) March 21, 2022

#SaveSoil has earlier found support from renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, His Holiness Dalai Lama, Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), among other global voices. Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Deepak Chopra, Matthew Hayden, Chris Gayle and Sanjeev Sanyal are among the other supporting voices.

The movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people - 60% of the world’s electorate.

It is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

