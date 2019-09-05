'Global Partnership Reinforced by Robust Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Meets Japan's Shinzo Abe in Russia
The meeting between prime minister Modi and Abe comes after they met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan and on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz in France.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Russia. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the two leaders pledged to deepen the robust bilateral ties in a number of areas, including in economic and defence sectors.
Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit, is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.
The meeting between prime minister Modi and Abe comes after they met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan and on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz in France.
"Continuous engagement for concrete bilateral ties. Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi meet in Vladivostok," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
"A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties. PM Narendra Modi met with PM Shinzo Abe on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defense and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Following his meeting with Abe, Modi held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga.
Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). On his arrival, Modi received a guard of honour at Vladivostok International Airport.
The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Confirms Newbie Lakshya Will Join Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2
- Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic with Lady Covering Her Face, Fans Speculate Everyone from Sara to Kriti
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary