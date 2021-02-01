Global Shares Up After Vaccine Maker Boosts Europe Supplies

BEIJING: Global stock markets rose Monday after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to increase supplies to Europe amid rising worries about the disease.

London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced.

U.S. futures were higher following Friday’s decline after GameStop, a video game vendor, and other shares were sent soaring by day traders. Investors said hedge funds that bet against those stocks were losing money and selling other shares, depressing the overall market.

Silver rose almost 12% to $30.07 in London after novice traders who drove up GameStop turned their attention to metals. The price is silvers highest since December 2012.

Markets were rattled by AstraZenecas announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses, which prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier.

Concerns around the pandemic seemed to return in full force as vaccine distribution and efficacy issues re-emerged even with the virus spread gaining momentum, said Mizuho Bank in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.6% to 6,443.57 and Frankfurt’s DAX opened 0.9% higher at 13,551.68. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.8% to 5,441.28.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.6%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.9% for its biggest weekly loss since October. The S&P 500 is still up 13.6% since the end of October. The Dow fell 2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,505.28 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.6% to 28,091.05. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.1% to 28,892.86.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 2.7% to 3,056.53 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.8% to 6,663.00.

India’s Sensex opened down 0.2% at 46,759.42. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Bangkok and Jakarta advanced.

A purchasing managers index issued by business magazine Caixin declined to 51.5 from Decembers 53 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 reflect activity expanding. A separate PMI by the official statistics agency showed similar weakening.

The data suggest Chinas rebound is leveling off, said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

Investors have bid up stocks in expectation the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. That optimism has been dented by new infection spikes and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.

On Wall Street, anxiety mounted over the struggle between hedge funds and day traders over GameStop, AMC Entertainment and a handful of other stocks.

Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Bidens proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserves pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs.

Most market forecasts anticipate a smaller package that happens sooner, Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 44 cents to $52.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 14 cents on Friday to $52.20. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, gained 57 cents to $55.61 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 104.88 yen from 104.75 yen. The euro edged lower to $1.2130 from $1.2132.

