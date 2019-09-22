Take the pledge to vote

Global Temperature from 2015 to 2019 Set to be Highest on Record: Report

It is currently estimated to be 1.1 degrees C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times, the report said.

September 22, 2019
Global Temperature from 2015 to 2019 Set to be Highest on Record: Report
United Nations: Average global temperature between 2015-2019 is on track to be the hottest of any five-year-period on record, a UN report by the world's leading climate agencies said Sunday.

"It is currently estimated to be 1.1 degrees C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2 degrees C warmer than 2011-2015," said the report titled United in Science, a synthesis of key findings.

