Global Warming is Occurring at Faster Rate Than it Was 2000 Years Ago, Finds Study

A new study now finds that global temperatures are soaring at a rapid pace in the latter half of the 20th century than any other time in the last 2000 years.

According to a story published in Skymet Weather, contrary to popular belief that the global climate has undergone periods of cooling and warming over centuries, the recent study suggests that there is no evidence of any uniform warm and cold periods across the globe over the last two thousand years.

The study, conducted by an international team of scientists led by Raphael Neukon from the University Of Bern, Switzerland saw them reconstructing the global temperatures for the past two millennia using nearly 700 temperature indicators from tree rings to coral reefs and come to the conclusion that the recent case of warming cannot be a part of any natural cycle.

The study has just appeared in the well-known scientific journal Nature, and in a supplementary publication in Nature Geoscience.

According to the team led by Raphael Neukom, thermal extremes across the world cannot be inferred from regional temperature phenomena like the oft-mentioned ‘Medieval Warm Period’ in Europe and North America. In fact, they conclude that while the average global temperature did fluctuate, it was never in a uniform manner at all places around the globe at the same time.

Furthermore, he says, “It's true that during the Little Ice Age it was generally colder across the whole world," adding, "But not everywhere at the same time. The peak periods of pre-industrial warm and cold periods occurred at different times in different places."

In sharp contrast, the currently global warming is occurring around the world at the same time and could be a defining characteristic of the present global warming, as it has never been observed before.