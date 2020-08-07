'Gloomy Sunday': 'Quarantined' Bihar IPS Officer Probing Sushant Singh's Case Spends Time Writing Poetry

Pushed into quarantine by Mumbai's civic agency, Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari — who came to the city to supervise the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe — has spent the last five days sharing self-composed poetry through his social media accounts.

According to an Indian Express report, the officer shared his musings on Facebook and Twitter, which then garnered considerable attention. However, his present location, a police accommodation in Goregaon, has stopped him from composing more.

“The location is very important for me to think, write and record my poetry,” said Tiwari, SP, Patna City (Central)," Tiwari was quoted as saying by the publication.

Tiwari, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, has recorded three poems this week at the Ranchod Dham Temple. Tiwari, a 2015-batch IPS officer, has been constricted to his room ever since he came to Mumbai on Sunday to lead the Bihar Police’s Special Investigation Team looking into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

He first received recognition for his Hindi poem which he released on Labour Day. He was also called by Zee News Bihar on May 1 to recite it on-air. Another composition on the coronavirus crisis, which he shared online on July 26, also brought him widespread appreciation.

After the news of Rajput's death broke out, Tiwari shared a poem titled ‘Gloomy Sunday’ on June 15.

“I have been writing poetry since 2017 and recording videos since 2019. I only get time once every two to three months to record these videos,” Tiwari told IE.

Notably, the first of the three poems he shared on August 4 has been viewed by over 11,400 individuals.

Out of the 25 poems Tiwari has written so far, he has recorded 12 compositions. Interestingly, the poems he shared online, are accompanied by a request: “All of you are requested to please not comment on the facts related to the investigation. It is not fair or in the public interest to do so.”

As PM Modiconducted the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the IPS officer shared a poem about the many lessons he had learnt from the deity.

In a recent development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Tiwari to be released from quarantine. The BMC allowed Tiwari to leave the quarantine Centre on a condition that he would leave the city before the seventh day of his arrival, i.e. August 8, stating that "a quarantine is not mandatory for a short stay." The move comes two days after the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was handed over to CBI.