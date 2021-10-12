Gmail Services Down In India: Users Unable to Send, Receive Mails

Google email service Gmail is reportedly down in some parts of India as users said they were unable to send or receive emails.

According to Downdetector, 68 percent users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18 percent reported server connection and 14 percent mentioned about login issue.

Google is yet to issue a statement.

Last week, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had reported a nearly six-hour outage that paralyzed the social media platforms globally.

Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram apps went dark at around noon Eastern time (1600 GMT) last Monday, in what website monitoring group Downdetector said was the largest such failure it had ever seen.

Around 5:45 pm ET, some users began to regain partial access to the three apps.

The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

