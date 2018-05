GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018: 25 Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts, Apply Before 28th May 2018

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for Faculty and Non-Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh - gmch.gov.in.GMCH aims to engage selected candidates on Contract or Deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 28th May 2018, 1:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gmch.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on 'Vacancies' on the home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Online Application form for the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, DMS, Antenatal Medical Officer, Senior Blood Bank Officer, Psychiatrist Specialist, Psychiatric Social Worker and Clinical Psychologist ‘Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the completed application formStep 5 – Submit the duly filled application form with photocopies of required documents at the following address on or before 1 st June 2018, 4PM‘Director Principal, Diary & Dispatch Section, GMCH-32, Chandigarh’Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs.500SC Category - Rs.250Associate Professor – 4Assistant Professor – 12Antenatal Medical Officer cum Lecturer/Obstt. and Gynae – 1Senior Blood Bank Officer cum Lecturer/IHBT – 1Psychiatrist Specialist – 3Deputy Medical Superintendent – 1Psychiatric Social Worker – 1Clinical Psychologist – 2The eligibility criteria, age-limit and pay scale vary for each post, therefore interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand job details:Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.Last date of submission of Online Application Form - 28th May 2018, 1:00 PMLast date of submission of Hard Copy of the Application Form - 1st June 2018, 4:00 PM