GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018: 25 Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts, Apply Before 28th May 2018

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh aims to fill 25 vacancies for Faculty and Non-Faculty posts.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 9, 2018, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018: 25 Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts, Apply Before 28th May 2018
Image for representation only.
GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for Faculty and Non-Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh - gmch.gov.in.

GMCH aims to engage selected candidates on Contract or Deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 28th May 2018, 1:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gmch.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on &#39;Vacancies&#39; on the home page
Step 3 – Click on &#39;Online Application form for the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, DMS, Antenatal Medical Officer, Senior Blood Bank Officer, Psychiatrist Specialist, Psychiatric Social Worker and Clinical Psychologist ‘
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the completed application form
Step 5 – Submit the duly filled application form with photocopies of required documents at the following address on or before 1 st June 2018, 4PM
‘Director Principal, Diary &amp; Dispatch Section, GMCH-32, Chandigarh’
Direct Link -http://gmch.gov.in/job_gmchsr.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs.500
SC Category - Rs.250

GMCH Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Associate Professor – 4
Assistant Professor – 12
Antenatal Medical Officer cum Lecturer/Obstt. and Gynae – 1
Senior Blood Bank Officer cum Lecturer/IHBT – 1
Psychiatrist Specialist – 3
Deputy Medical Superintendent – 1
Psychiatric Social Worker – 1
Clinical Psychologist – 2

Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, age-limit and pay scale vary for each post, therefore interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand job details:
http://gmch.gov.in/WriteReadData/jobs/572.PDF

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.

Important Dates:
Last date of submission of Online Application Form - 28th May 2018, 1:00 PM
Last date of submission of Hard Copy of the Application Form - 1st June 2018, 4:00 PM

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You