GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018: 25 Faculty and Non-Faculty Posts, Apply Before 28th May 2018
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh aims to fill 25 vacancies for Faculty and Non-Faculty posts.
GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 25 vacancies for Faculty and Non-Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh - gmch.gov.in.
GMCH aims to engage selected candidates on Contract or Deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online for the relevant post on or before 28th May 2018, 1:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gmch.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Vacancies' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Online Application form for the post of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, DMS, Antenatal Medical Officer, Senior Blood Bank Officer, Psychiatrist Specialist, Psychiatric Social Worker and Clinical Psychologist ‘
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the completed application form
Step 5 – Submit the duly filled application form with photocopies of required documents at the following address on or before 1 st June 2018, 4PM
‘Director Principal, Diary & Dispatch Section, GMCH-32, Chandigarh’
Direct Link -http://gmch.gov.in/job_gmchsr.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs.500
SC Category - Rs.250
GMCH Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Associate Professor – 4
Assistant Professor – 12
Antenatal Medical Officer cum Lecturer/Obstt. and Gynae – 1
Senior Blood Bank Officer cum Lecturer/IHBT – 1
Psychiatrist Specialist – 3
Deputy Medical Superintendent – 1
Psychiatric Social Worker – 1
Clinical Psychologist – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, age-limit and pay scale vary for each post, therefore interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand job details:
http://gmch.gov.in/WriteReadData/jobs/572.PDF
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview.
Important Dates:
Last date of submission of Online Application Form - 28th May 2018, 1:00 PM
Last date of submission of Hard Copy of the Application Form - 1st June 2018, 4:00 PM
