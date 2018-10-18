'Go Ahead And Slap Those Men, Will Ensure Immediate Justice': Uddhav on 'MeToo'

Lending his voice to the #metoo movement, which has outed many a men from business, entertainment, media for sexual harassment, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that all allegations should be probed properly and also urged women to go ahead and “slap those men”.The Sena chief also questioned the government's commitment towards ensuring justice for women. He said women should approach the party if they have complaints and it will ensure immediate justice for them."It should be inquired. This is serious. We have put forth our side earlier as well. But let me also tell my sisters and mothers, five or ten years after the incident, from whom do you expect justice now? Do you think this government will give you justice? Remember Nirbhaya or Kopardi?" he said.He further said, "Go ahead and slap those men. We are with you. Come to any of my shakhas. We will stand by you."On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar had to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. In Bollywood, Nata Patekar is facing allegation of sexual harassment from Tanushree Dutta. So is actor Alok Nath from script writer Vinta Nanda. Sajid Khan had to step down as Director of Housefull 4 in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by three women.