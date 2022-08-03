Go All Guns Blazing Against Gangsters, They're in Touch With Pak Terror Groups, Centre Tells NIA | Exclusive

Irked with the merging nexus of terror outfits, the Central government wants the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take action against gangsters and treat them at par with terrorists, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 exclusively.
The government wants the NIA to look into all activities carried out by gangsters.
The agency has been asked to cover their terror activities, drug smuggling and weapons supply in India, said the source.
The gangsters are in touch with Pakistan-based terror groups and Canada-based Khalistani groups, which the government feels is a serious threat to the country, said the source.
The Centre wants the NIA to carry out a pan-India probe and go international wherever necessary, said the source.
ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: D-Company Was ‘Under Pressure from Pakistan’s ISI’, Planned to Repeat 26/11
The government wants the NIA and Delhi Police to carry out intelligence-led and coordinated operations.
WHAT DOES THE NIA COVER?
The NIA Act specifies a list of offences which are to be investigated and prosecuted by the NIA.