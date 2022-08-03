Go All Guns Blazing Against Gangsters, They're in Touch With Pak Terror Groups, Centre Tells NIA | Exclusive

Irked with the merging nexus of terror outfits, the Central government wants the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take action against gangsters and treat them at par with terrorists, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 exclusively.

The government wants the NIA to look into all activities carried out by gangsters.

The agency has been asked to cover their terror activities, drug smuggling and weapons supply in India, said the source.

The gangsters are in touch with Pakistan-based terror groups and Canada-based Khalistani groups, which the government feels is a serious threat to the country, said the source.

The Centre wants the NIA to carry out a pan-India probe and go international wherever necessary, said the source.

The government wants the NIA and Delhi Police to carry out intelligence-led and coordinated operations.

WHAT DOES THE NIA COVER?

The NIA Act specifies a list of offences which are to be investigated and prosecuted by the NIA.

The NIA can investigate offences related to human trafficking, offences related to counterfeit currency or bank notes, manufacture or sale of prohibited arms, cyber-terrorism, and offences under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The officers of the NIA have the same powers as other police officers in relation to investigation of offences across India. The Act states that in addition, officers of the NIA will have the power to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India, subject to international treaties and domestic laws of other countries. The Central government can direct the NIA to investigate such cases, as if the offence has been committed in India.

The special court in New Delhi has jurisdiction over these cases.

The Act allows the Central government to constitute special courts for the trial of scheduled offences. The Central government may designate sessions courts as special courts for the trial of scheduled offences.